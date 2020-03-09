Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a disaster proclamation and announced another five “presumptive positive” cases of COVID-19 in Iowa late Monday, bringing the total of presumptive cases in the state to eight.
“The proclamation authorizes state agencies to utilize resources including personnel, equipment and facilities to perform activities necessary to prevent, contain and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 virus,” according to a press release.
The first three cases were identified in Johnson County residents and were announced Sunday afternoon. Those three had all recently taken a cruise in Egypt, according to state health officials.
Four of the new cases were also identified in Johnson County, all of those individuals are between the ages of 61 and 80. A fifth case was identified in Pottawattamie County in an individual between the ages of 41 and 60.
The four new Johnson County cases were on the same cruise in Egypt as the initial three individuals. The individual in Pottawattamie County had recently traveled to California, according to a press release. All presumptive positive cases are self-isolating at home.
A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about the disease and “is available by 24/7 by calling 2-1-1,” according to a press release.
