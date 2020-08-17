In Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds addressed recovery efforts being made in Iowa one week after the derecho.
Reynolds reiterated the message while this recovery is not as easy as flipping a switch herself, the state of Iowa and partners at both the local and federal level will be here until the job is done.
Reynolds has formally submitted a request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration to President Donald Trump. She also spoke to President Trump, who approved the Presidential Declaration and will be coming to Iowa Tuesday.
Reynolds was joined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator, Pete Gaynor as well as Region Seven Administrator, Paul Taylor.
“We will continue to work as quickly as we can to help Iowans recover from the storm and look forward to our continued partnership that we have long had with the state of Iowa,” Gaynor said.
Iowa has had 204 National Guard groups on station in Lynn County to support emergency efforts. These National Guards, airmen and soldiers have assisted with debris removal and are in direct support of utility companies, clearing the way to repair power lines and clear roadways.
They have cleared 68 city blocks and dumped 128 loads of over 2 million pounds of debris.
Alliant Energy claims by midnight on Tuesday at least 90 percent of their customers impacted by the storm will have power. As of 2 p.m. Monday, 72 percent of homes and businesses impacted by the storm across the state have power available to them.
Reynolds said she and her team are working to increase shelter capacity, especially for the refugee community. They were able to add an additional 200 spots to the 50 already open at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Reynolds gave her “heartfelt thanks,” to local news media who have “been scrambling nonstop for the past week working to tell Iowa’s story and to help those in need.”
