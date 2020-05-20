Gov. Kim Reynolds discussed expanded testing for coronavirus in Iowa and easing restrictions in Wednesday's press conference.
Iowans have been able to increasingly get coronavirus tests, with Reynolds saying the highest test date was May 12, with 4,475 coronavirus tests.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 238 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 16 new deaths.
There have been a total of 15,534 positive tests in Iowa and 383 total deaths.
Iowa has now tested 110,214 individuals and a total of 8,260 cases recovered.
In Story County, the total number of positive cases is 82.
Reynolds also talked about easing restrictions on businesses in Iowa and announced a slew of more businesses that will be allowed to reopen on Friday and more to reopen on May 28.
"Effective on Friday, movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, museums and wedding reception venues will be permitted to reopen with appropriate public health measures in place," Reynolds said. "[…] swimming pools will be reopening for lap swimming and swimming lessons and next Thursday, May 28, bars and other establishments that serve alcohol and have been limited to carry out and delivery will be permitted to reopen for indoor or outdoor seating at 50 percent capacity."
Reynolds also announced that on June 1, Iowa schools are allowed to resume school-sponsored activities and learning, including high school baseball and softball activities.
The director of the Department of Natural Resources, Kayla Lyon, joined the conference to encourage Iowans to get out and explore while staying safe and following social distancing guidelines.
Lyon also announced restrooms, shower buildings and cabins will reopen for Iowa state parks on Friday and campgrounds will reopen with restrictions.
"Youth group campsites will remain closed as well as shelters, lodges, playgrounds, other group camps, museums and visitor centers," Lyon said. "[…] in campgrounds, only campers with overnight reservations will be allowed, no visitors [...] only six overnight occupants per campsite will be allowed, unless the immediate family contains more than six […] beaches will remain open and we will monitor them closely."
