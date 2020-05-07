Gov. Kim Reynolds visited the White House yesterday to update the president, vice president and coronavirus task force about Iowa's approach to COVID-19 in. Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) director, Dr. Caitlin Pedati was asked to join the coronavirus task force by President Donald Trump.
Since March, the IDPH has increased testing capacity by 800, averaging 2,900 tests per day in Iowa. Governor Reynolds specified that Iowa’s focus has shifted from ensuring that health care resources are available to managing virus activity as Iowa businesses reopen.
"Just as we can't stop the virus completely, we also can't keep businesses closed and our lives restricted indefinitely, " said Governor Reynolds.
Additional changes to the state website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, will make it easier to assess the data of COVID-19 for Iowans, said Governor Reynolds. This will provide information on new reported cases sooner. As of May 8, dentist offices, campgrounds, tanning salons, drive in movies, and medical spas may resume business while complying to certain requirements issued by the department of public health.
It was not clarified what Iowa counties would be able to reopen these businesses. Effective May 8, malls and some retailers may resume business at 50% capacity, statewide.
Total number of positive cases in Iowa has reached 11,059 with 66,427 Iowans tested. There have been 231 reported deaths to to COVID-19 in Iowa.
