As the surrounding crowd chants “Black Lives Matter,” Gov. Kim Reynolds signs a bipartisan bill banning most police chokeholds and addresses police misconduct on the steps of the Iowa Capitol.
“The bill that I'm about to sign puts stronger restrictions on the use of chokeholds by law enforcement officers,” Reynolds said. “It strengthens the process for certifying and de-certifying law enforcement officers to ensure that those who have been fired or resigned after serious misconduct, do not work in our state. It allows the attorney general's office, additional authority, to prosecute officers whose actions result in the death of another. And it establishes requirements for annual anti-bias and de-escalation training for officers.”
House File 2647 bans the use of deadly force or a chokehold in most instances with the exception of “the person has used or threatened to use deadly force in committing a felony” or if “the peace officer reasonably believes the person would use deadly force against any person unless immediately apprehended.”
A chokehold is defined as the “intentional and prolonged application of force to the throat or windpipe that prevents or hinders breathing or reduces the intake of air.”
The bill passed unanimously Thursday night and Iowa's five black lawmakers stood together and raised their fists, according to the Des Moines Register.
“All of these steps are meaningful and add additional levels of accountability for I was dedicated law enforcement officers, and that's good for both our communities, and the police, to whom we entrust our public safety, and who signed off in support of this bill. this legislation passed with unanimous bipartisan support,” Reynolds said.
Additionally, the bill will allow the Iowa Attorney General to investigate deaths caused by an officer and prevent officers from being hired in the state if they have previously been convicted of a felony, fired for misconduct or quit to avoid being fired for misconduct.
The bill will also require training on de-escalation techniques and implicit bias annually.
Reynolds signed the bill with 40 pens and handed them out to the crowd behind her.
“To the thousands of Iowans who have taken to the streets, calling for reforms to address inequities faced by people of color in our state. I want you to know that this is not the end of our work,” Reynolds said. “I want you to know that this is not the end of our work, it is just the beginning. Again, a heartfelt thank you to the Legislature for swift bipartisan action on this bill. It will go down as one of this Legislature's finest hours.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.