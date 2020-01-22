The Memorial Union’s Workspace hosts a monthly craft for students to take a break from stressful classes and busy schedules.
The Workspace is located in the east basement of the Memorial Union.
January's “drop-in” craft is glass magnets. Students are able to stop in and receive a step-by-step process on how to create the craft. The attendees are given a sheet with instructions so they can create the craft on their own.
Students are able to make four of the glass magnets using unique designs from sheet music, comic book pages, patterned paper and other materials provided by the Workspace.
The Craft of the Month is organized by Letitia Kenemer, program coordinator for Arts and the Workspace in the Memorial Union. She teaches the 12 Workspace supervisors how to do each craft so they can assist attendees with any questions they have during the creation process.
Each month is focused around a different craft, and Kasturi Khanke, senior in industrial design and Workspace supervisor, said they focus on what’s trending or how they can raise awareness for different cultures when selecting the craft.
Khanke, who started working at the Workspace in the summer of 2018, said they like to choose a lot of “fun crafts” for their Craft of the Month.
In the past, the Workspace has selected crafts that emphasize certain cultures, such as Native American dreamcatchers for Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Coming up in February, ankara-wrapped bangle bracelets will be made in celebration of Black History Month.
Olivia Dau, sophomore in animal science, said crafts help her relieve stress.
“It’s calming to paint and not have to do anything,” Dau said. “It’s also a good way to give a meaningful gift without spending a lot of money.”
Dau goes to the Workspace once a month to work on a craft. She finds ideas for patterns and paintings to create on Pinterest. One of her favorite crafts from the past year was acrylic paint pouring.
Acrylic paint pouring is an art technique where paints are poured to create an abstract piece of art, according to the Student Activities Center website.
The admission fee for the Craft of the Month ranges from $6 to $8 and helps pay for using the studio and craft materials, according to Khanke.
Next month’s craft admission fee is $6 and is available for drop-in during the Workspace’s open hours: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
