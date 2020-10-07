Derek Chauvin, former Minneapolis Police officer posted a $1 million bond for the charge of murder in the death of George Floyd and was released from state prison Wednesday morning. Chauvin is still pending his trial scheduled to begin in March.
Chauvin is charged with one count each of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
In June, District Judge Jeannice Reding set Chauvin’s bail at $1 million with conditions and at $1.25 million without conditions, according to the Star Tribune..
The conditions are: Chauvin remain law abiding, that he does not have contact with Floyd’s family, not work in any law enforcement or security, surrender all firearms and licenses to carry, remain in Minnesota under court supervision and sign a waiver of extradition upon release.
It is unclear where Chauvin resides after posting bail, as the Washington County property records show that Oakdale home Chauvin previously shared with his wife who filed for divorce has been sold.
J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, the officers who assisted in Floyd’s arrest, are each charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. All three posted bond months ago and have been out of custody since.
