Iowa State’s Food Science Club is celebrating Valentine’s Day by hosting a fudge sale for students to purchase and enjoy with others or on their own.
The Food Science Club works to create a close relationship between food science and human nutrition students. The program is designed to open students to a wide variety of food science options as well as encourage leadership and build relationships, according to the Food Science Club website.
The Valentine’s Day fudge sales have been an annual event for the last five years and has been a part of the Food Science Club’s fundraising. The members of the club work together to make and package the fudge and prepare it for selling.
Emily Everhart, vice president of the Food Science Club, fudge chair and senior in food science, coordinates schedules and works with various organizations to organize the Valentine’s fudge sales each year.
The Food Science Club prepares 250 pounds of fudge for the sale. The profits from sales go toward industry tours and trips for members of the club. The money raised goes back into the club to benefit each member and their hard work.
“We usually do one or two trips a year to different states to tour food industry plants,” Everhart said. “[Fudge sales] have been pretty successful. We just transferred over to tins instead of little paper cups and that has made it a lot easier and cut down on our costs.”
This year’s fudge flavors include: peanut butter, chocolate, cookies ‘n’ cream, chocolate mint and fan-favorite Cyclone flavor, which is a chocolate fudge with peanuts and mini marshmallows topped with Cyclone M&Ms.
Fudge will be sold at $6 for a half pound and $10 for one pound.
Availability for preorders closed last Friday and can be picked up outside of 206 McKay Hall Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The remaining fudge that was not preordered can be purchased in the foyer of LeBaron Hall Feb. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
