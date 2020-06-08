There has been a total of 307 new positive cases of coronavirus in Iowa, bringing the total to 21,918 total positive cases.
Additionally, the death toll has hit 607 total deaths statewide, and the Iowa Department of Public Health reported five new deaths since yesterday.
A total of 192,949 people have been tested, with 5,593 news tests being taken.
Of the total tested positive, 12,875 have recovered.
In Story County, the total amount of positive COVID-19 cases has reached 152 and still one death.
