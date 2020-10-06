Iowa State is partnering with LifeServe Blood Center to host the first plasma donation event of the semester.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Cardinal Room of the Memorial Union.
Individuals who have tested positive for and recovered from COVID-19 are encouraged to donate, and those that believe they may have had coronavirus without a positive test result may be eligible for antibody testing.
An individual that has had COVID-19 may have antibodies that may be able to help ill patients recover.
One donation can provide four plasma products to be used as treatment for COVID-19 patients. Since March, Mary Greeley Medical Center has transfused over 100 plasma products to patients fighting COVID-19.
Those interested in donating can sign up by filling out this assessment form. Questions can be answered by texting "ISU" to 999-777.
