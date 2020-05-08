A positive case of COVID-19 involving an Iowa State community member has been confirmed, according to an email from President Wendy Wintersteen.
The members self-identified as testing positive and shared they were not exposed on campus and were last on campus “three weeks ago.” This is the first lab-confirmed case associated with the university community.
“We ask that you avoid speculating or spreading misinformation about the identity of this individual,” Wintersteen said in the email. “Instead, please show compassion to others and do your part to mitigate your risk of infection.”
Wintersteen reminded everyone to be diligent about practicing infection control strategies which includes social distancing, frequent hand washing and staying home if sick.
A campus message will not be sent for every confirmed positive COVID-19 case among the community of Iowa State but confirmed cases are reported on coronavirus.iowa.gov.
New information and updates about the university’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to be posted on the campus safety page. President Wintersteen said it is important to resist rumors and thanked everyone for doing their part to avoid the spread of infection.
