Memorial Union’s Campanile Room will host Iowa State’s Student Employee Recruitment Fair from noon until 2 p.m Monday.
From audio visual technicians, graphic designers, dining workers and event operations staff, all undergraduate students are encouraged to attend. Visitors will work with employers to find summer work opportunities that may lead into the following 2022-2023 academic school year.
“We certainly aren’t looking to replicate the amazing services and career events that are held throughout the year by Career Services,” said Megan Moore, a marketing specialist at the Memorial Union.
“We simply have a need for summer part time help and are looking for students who are seeking real world, career readiness skills in an on-campus position,” Moore said.
Partnering the Memorial Union, the Department of Residence and ISU Dining, the fair hopes to recruit ambitious students wanting competitive pay rates, rewarding experiences and fun work environments.
The recruitment fair will consist of nine tables for students to visit throughout the event. Students who talk with a minimum of two tables will be eligible to win a $100 gift card to the ISU Bookstore. Individual booths will keep track of those that visit with them.
Moore also suggests that less is more when it comes to resume building for job applications and emphasizes how the power of social networking should never be underestimated.
“Focus on content quality, not quantity,” Moore said. “Too much information might be distracting to the employer or recruiter from understanding how you can add value to their opening.”
The free event is meant to serve students as a future career guide. Student Employment will also be promoting a centralized job posting service during the recruitment fair. Should the event have a good turnout, the group intends to expand their efforts in the fall.
“In the meantime, our friends in the Office of Student Financial Aid Student Employment division encourage any campus employers to post open positions on the Student Job Board on AccessPlus,” Moore said.
Students attending the fair should bring a copy of their resume and contact information.
