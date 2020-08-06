The Margaret Sloss Center for Women and Gender Equity will host “Why Intersectional Feminists Say Change The Name: The September 29th Movement,” on Friday afternoon.
The event will take place at 1 p.m. Friday on Webex and will be lead by Meron Wondwosen, an Iowa State alumna and the co-founder of the September 29th Movement.
Wondwosen will discuss the history of the organization and its interdisciplinary work, the alliances between Black, Indigenous, People of Color, LGBTQIA+ students, faculty and staff, according to the event description.
Wondwosen served as president of the Black Student Alliance, editor of UHURU Magazine and co-chair of the ISU Committee on Lectures.
Wondwosen is currently an attorney who specializes in consumer protection and banking. She also serves as counsel for a community-based organization that mentors young Black and Brown boys in Washington D.C.
Wondwosen will touch the September 29th Movement’s demands to the university and the reaction of the administration.
Additionally, she will also discuss her research and writing on the women's suffrage movement, including Carrie Chapman Catt as well as the dismissal of the scholarship by the university and Catt advocates as well as the legacy of the September 29th Movement.
Wondwosen will talk about its impact on the university and on subsequent student-led organizations.
“Twenty-five years after it made calls for the renaming of Carrie Chapman Catt Hall, The September 29th Movement has once again joined students, alumni, faculty and staff to advocate for inclusion and equity at Iowa State,” according to the event description.
