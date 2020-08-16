Gov. Kim Reynolds requested $3.9 billion in an expedited Presidential Major Disaster Declaration after the derecho early last week.
The funds would assist 27 counties, including Audubon, Benton, Boon, Cass, Cedar, Clarke, Clinton, Dallas, Green, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Iowa, Story, Tama and Washington. Reynolds requested funding under the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
“From cities to farms, Iowans are hurting; many still have challenges with shelter, food, and power," Reynolds said. "Resilience is in our DNA, but we’re going to need a strong and timely federal response to support recovery efforts. I have formally requested an expedited Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to secure this critical federal assistance as quickly as possible. This past week, I had conversations with President [Donald] Trump and Vice President [Mike] Pence; both have pledged the full support of the federal government. I am very grateful for their continued partnership and commitment during this disaster.”
After the storm, at least 480,000 Iowans lost power. Funding from the Individual Assistance Program will provide business owners and homeowners with services and programs such as assistance with housing, personal property replacement, medical expenses and legal services.
Reynolds also requested funding from FEMA’s Public Assistance Program for 16 counties including Benton, Boon, Cedar, Clinton, Dallas, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story and Tama. The funding will be utilized to repair or replace public infrastructure and debris removal.
The current estimates for damages from the storm are 8,273 destroyed and damaged homes, $21.6 million in costs associated with the disposal of debris and an additional $23.6 million in damage to public infrastructure.
“With rapid approval, this declaration will provide a significant level of federal resources to support the state and local response,” Reynolds said. “While it is unconventional for a major disaster declaration request of this magnitude to be assembled and approved within a matter of days, it is essential that our request is expedited and approved as quickly as possible.”
