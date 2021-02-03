Iowa State Recreational Services has announced new activities, including a gaming and esports room, as well as updated COVID-19 precautions in February’s recreation report.
The gaming and esports room opened for reservations Monday. It features over 30 desktops and four console gaming stations that include a PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The website states that a PS5 and Xbox Series X will also be coming soon.
The console gaming stations are available for walk-in use. Gaming PCs are available for walk-in use or can be reserved ahead of time.
Face masks are required at all times in the gaming room. Face shields can be worn in addition to masks but can’t be worn by themselves.
Current console games available include Madden ‘21, Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.
Keyboards, mouse and console game controllers are available for checkout. Students may also bring their own controllers, headphones, mouse and keyboard. Fitness classes have also started up again and are available both in person and online. Schedules for the classes can be found online.
Face masks and social distancing of 6 feet for low-intensity classes and 10 feet for high-intensity classes are required. Class sizes are limited depending on the size of the space. Students must arrive prior to the class and must check in. Late arrivals are not permitted.
Intramurals will also take place this semester. Registration closed for indoor volleyball, team bowling, Spikeball, euchre doubles and esports Rocket League Wednesday night.
Registration for spring recreational trips is open. Trips include ice climbing, cross country skiing, kayaking, hiking and horseback riding.
All gyms remain open. Hours can be found on the website.
