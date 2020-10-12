Iowa State’s Greenlee School of Journalism and Communication is hosting its virtual fall 2020 Jump-Start Internship and Networking Fair from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
The fair focuses primarily on facilitating students with opportunities to connect with potential employers for networking and future internships. Tuesday will encapsulate employers for those in journalism and mass communication, and Wednesday will have employers for advertising and public relations students.
According to the Greenlee website, there will be five businesses holding interviews Tuesday: Woodward Communications Inc., Des Moines Register, Iowa PBS, Omaha World Herald and KCCI. On Wednesday, six businesses will be holding interviews: LS2group, The Concept Works, Workiva, Meyocks, Cocoa Creative Agency and Flynn Wright.
The one-on-one, ten-minute interviews will be held via Webex when students register to speak with a business.
According to the Greenlee website, to register a student must log into CyHire and scroll down until they see the menu “Shortcuts” on the right-hand side of the webpage. Under “Shortcuts,” the student should select “Interviews I Qualify For.” Then, pick employers to talk to and select “Apply” and add a resume. Students may also select the interview time that works best for them. After going through the list, hit the “Submit” button at the bottom of the page.
A confirmation email will be sent out that includes the date and time of the interview, as well as extra details of the meeting.
Students interested in fulfilling their 499A internship requirement can find an internship to meet those requirements as well.
Students who would like assistance in creating or updating their resume can visit with the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Career Services. The Career Services office offers one-on-one Webex or phone meetings through appointments scheduled via CyHire.
The Greenlee School of Journalism and Communication’s Jump-Start Internship and Networking Fair is organized by Juli Probasco-Sowers. Probasco-Sowers works as an internship coordinator and an academic adviser for the Greenlee School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
