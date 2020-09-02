Fall ClubFest will be moved to a virtual format this semester, according to an email sent to Iowa State students Wednesday afternoon citing health concerns from rising COVID-19 numbers.
ClubFest was previously slated to be a hybrid event, with one week happening in-person and another week happening online.
ClubFest will now be completely hosted on Flipgrid on Sept. 14-18. The join code for the event will be posted on the Student Activities Center's website Sept. 14.
Organizations that would like to be featured at the event must first register and will then be contacted by a Student Activities Center staff member to receive their join code. Then, they can upload a video explaining their organization and details about how to join.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.