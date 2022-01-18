Students will have the opportunity to explore study abroad programs and apply for a passport at the Study Abroad Fair Thursday in the Memorial Union.
The event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the South and Sun Ballrooms at the Memorial Union.
At the fair, students can talk to program coordinators and meet with students who have studied abroad in their desired location.
Information about scholarships, internships and volunteer opportunities abroad will also be available at the fair.
Students are encouraged to research programs before attending the fair. Then, program coordinators can answer questions and provide more information about each program.
The United States Postal Service will be in attendance at the event to help students apply for a U.S. passport. Students are encouraged to make a passport application appointment on the Study Abroad Center website.
Appointments will be held in the Cardinal Room at the Memorial Union and walk-ins are welcome.
Any person affiliated with the university is eligible to apply or renew their passport at the event, including students, faculty, staff, employees and family members.
Applicants must bring a completed passport application form, provide valid identification and pay the application fee. An approved color photograph is also required and will be offered for $15 at the event.
The Study Abroad Fair is free for all Iowa State students and registration is not required to attend. Attendees are encouraged to wear a face covering to the event.
For more information about study abroad programs, visit the Study Abroad Center website.
