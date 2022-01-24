If you missed out on ClubFest during the fall semester, it is not too late to check out all of the clubs on campus and join a new one.
Spring ClubFest will be hosted Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Durham Great Hall of the Memorial Union.
“Hosting ClubFest during the spring semester serves as a great opportunity for non-traditional students to have access to our 900+ student clubs and organizations," said Reed Blanchard, a Leadership and Service Programming Graduate Assistant in the Student Engagement Office. "ClubFest serves as a great stepping stone for students to get involved and gain both experience and skills that take them beyond their college career."
ClubFest is also an important time for clubs to recruit new members and meet their goals for the year. As students graduate, many clubs and organizations will also be aiming to fill new positions on their executive board.
In addition to learning about the many clubs and student organizations they can join, students often leave ClubFest with promotional items, freebies and swag.
Admission to ClubFest is free of charge. Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering to the event.
For more information about spring ClubFest, including a complete list of clubs attending the event, visit the Student Engagement website.
