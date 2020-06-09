Several summer events and activities in Ames have been canceled due to COVID-19.
The Ames City Council provided direction to city staff about the reopening of various city facilities that have been closed due to COVID-19.
Ames Parks and Recreation staff has been directed to cancel or continue the closure of certain events as well. City staff has developed “decision-making criteria” that includes the governor’s directives, public health guidances, along with other consideration to help guide the decisions on facilities and events.
Places such as the Ames Dog Park, the Georgie Tsushima Memorial Skate park and city playgrounds will open June 1. They are considering opening the Brookside Park Wading Pool with restrictions and a schedule determined by staff.
In regards to the annual Independence Day firework show, the Council voted to cancel the event due to the high levels of contact for Iowa State Police Department officers.
Susan Gwiasda, public information officer for city of Ames, said because everything is opening during a similar time frame, it is causing a slight delay. Gwiasda said the Ames Ice Arena opened Friday and Ames' Municipal Pool opened Monday.
She said they are taking into consideration guidance from the governor as well as the The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Iowa Department of Public Health.
“We have to weigh the needs and wants of citizens with the safety concerns and safety protocols of those other agencies that we look to for guidance,” Gwiasda said.
Other events that are canceled due to social distancing guidelines are the Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast, Street ‘N’ Greet Block Party Trailer renovation through Sept. 1, Ames Municipal Band concerts and Rummage RAMPage.
“The city staff from Parks and Recreation is always trying to offer safe and fun amenities to keep residents occupied and provide safe recreational outlets for the summer, actually it is not even just summer it is really year-round,” Gwiasda said. “They put a lot of work into maintaining trails, parks, playgrounds, outdoor facilities, and this ability for Ames residents to enjoy the outdoors year-round.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.