Editor's Note: This article will be updated with new information following Gov. Kim Reynolds' 2:30 p.m. press conference.
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office announced in a press release March 31 that the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 73 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa along with the death of an individual between the ages of 41 and 60 in Muscatine County.
The new cases brought the state’s total number of cases of the disease to 497, while the number of individuals who died after testing positive for the disease rose to seven.
The ages and locations of the 73 new individuals who tested positive according to the IDPH are:
Black Hawk County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Cedar County, one middle age adult (41-60 years)
Clay County, one adult (18-40 years)
Clinton County, two middle-age adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)
Dallas County, four adults (18-40 years)
Harrison County, one middle age adult (41-60 years)
Iowa County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Jasper County, one elderly adult (81+)
Johnson County, two adults (18-40 years), one middle-age (41-60 years)
Jones County, two adults (18-40 years), one middle age (41-60 years)
Keokuk County, one adult (18-40 years)
Linn County, three adults (18-40 years), seven middle age adults (41-60 years), seven older adults (61-80 years), two elderly (81+)
Marshall County, one adult (18-40 years), one older adult (61-80 years)
Muscatine County, two middle-age (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)
Polk County, one child (0-17), five adults (18-40 years), three middle age adults (41-60 years), four older adult (61-80 years), two elderly (81+)
Pottawattamie County, one middle-age (41-60 years)
Scott County, two middle-age (41-60 years)
Sioux County, one middle age adult (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)
Tama County, one adult (18-40 years)
Warren County, two middle-age (41-60 years)
Washington County, three adults (18-40 years), two older adults (61-80 years), one elderly (81+)
The governor is set to host a press conference at 2:30 p.m. to provide updates on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
A 24-hour public hotline for Iowans has been established for questions regarding COVID-19. It can be accessed by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
