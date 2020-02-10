Over 340 organizations are registered for the 2020 Spring Engineering Career Fair, which will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The 2020 Spring Engineering Career Fair, organized by the College of Engineering and their student executive team, will have over 340 companies and organizations for student networking. There is an expected attendance of over 3,000 students.
Kellie Mullaney, program coordinator for Engineering Career Services, said there will be a mix of big brand name companies and smaller companies.
“I recommend [students] take a look at some of these smaller companies that they haven’t heard of because sometimes there might be a lot smaller competition and be a good fit for them,” Mullaney said. “The biggest thing that I really recommend is that students do a little preparation beforehand. Do a little bit of research about the different companies that you want to go and talk to.”
Even if students are not actively searching for an internship, Mullaney said the career fair will be a good opportunity for students to meet with employers to make connections for prospective employment.
Students can find the most updated information on employers in attendance and booth location on CyHire or general information in the MyState app under the “Fairs” tab.
Students may register the day of on the ground floor of the Scheman Building. Alumni and students transferring to Iowa State will complete the guest registration process in this same area.
Students must wear professional business attire. Professional headshots will be located in the student lounge of the Scheman Building.
There will be an Engineering Career Fair CyRide shuttle from 11:50 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will stop every 10 minutes. The orange, red and blue routes will also be available as career fair transport.
On-campus interviews will be Wednesday in the Memorial Union and Thursday in Marston Hall. Post interview, employers are required to give students at least three weeks to consider offers of employment so they can participate in as much of the recruiting season as possible.
Reneging on an employment commitment is not tolerated at Iowa State. If someone is being pressured to make a quick decision, they can inform Engineering Career Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.