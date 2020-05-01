Emergency funding opportunities are now available for Iowa State students with unanticipated financial needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
President Wendy Wintersteen sent an email on May 1 to recognize the “significant hardships for many students and their families” because of the COVID-19 crisis.
The university will receive $10.85 million in funding through the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The funding is meant to assist students with expenses related to housing, food, course materials, technology, health care and childcare.
Students must meet certain criteria to qualify for the funds. Students will need to demonstrate a financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have submitted their 2019 to 2020 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
For the eligible students who have yet to file for FAFSA and have not been awarded Federal Direct Loans, they have to file a FAFSA in order to be considered for the assistance.
Students can now fill out the ISU Emergency Aid Application and the Office of Student Financial Aid staff will review the applications to determine eligibility from possible resources.
There’s more information about the emergency funding opportunities on the Office of Student Financial Aid website.
Wintersteen pointed students who don’t meet the criteria to other university resources.
“Generous donors have stepped up to provide support through the #CycloneStrong campaign,” Wintersteen said in the email. “Iowa State has also received funding through our participation in the University Innovation Alliance.”
