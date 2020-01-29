Sen. Elizabeth Warren will host a town hall 4 p.m. Friday in the Scheman Building.
This will be Warren’s third visit to Iowa State’s campus. She first hosted a town hall in May and another in October.
Warren’s campaign team warns voters that the schedule for her Iowa tour could change due to the impeachment in the U.S. Senate.
At both of her previous town halls, Warren spoke about policies that involve student debt and education.
Warren’s tour will take her across the state of Iowa in the closing days of her Iowa caucus campaign.
The presidential candidate will also host campaign stops in Council Bluffs, Le Mars, Sioux City, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Davenport on her last tour through Iowa before the caucus on Feb. 3.
The Massachusetts senator will be joined by her husband, Bruce Mann and her golden retriever, Bailey Warren, at all town halls.
According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, Warren is in fourth place ahead of the caucuses, with the support of 14.7 percent of likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers.
Warren is behind Sen. Bernie Sanders who leads with 24.2 percent support, former Vice President Joe Biden with 21 percent and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 16.8 percent.
On Saturday, The Des Moines Register's editorial board endorsed Warren as their choice for the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses. Their editorial said Warren is “the best leader for these times," though cautioned some of Warren's calls for "'big, structural change' go too far."
Warren thanked the publication in a tweet and said “Iowans are ready to make big, structural change — and I’m going to fight my heart out for everyone in Iowa and across the country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.