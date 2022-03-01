Edward Curtis will visit Iowa State on Wednesday to hold a book signing and discussion over his latest work, “Muslims of the Heartland: How Syrian Immigrants Made a Home in the American Midwest.”
Curtis’ new book, first published Feb. 15, focuses on the lives and stories of Syrian immigrants that settled in the Midwest. According to the Iowa State Lecture Series website, while many people think of the Midwest as a predominantly white, Christian area, Iowa has a very diverse history.
According to the Iowa State Lecture Series website, Curtis is the William M. and Gail M. Plater Chair of the Liberal Arts and a professor of religious studies at the Indiana University School of Liberal Arts at IUPUI. Curtis also is a scholar of Muslim American, African American and Arab American history and life. Curtis is the author of 12 other books, one of which, “Muslims in America: A Short History,” was named one of the best 100 books of 2009 by Publishers Weekly.
“Midwestern Syrians are fighting to keep their place in the Heartland of America, and Curtis’ book seeks to show how without Midwestern Muslims, it would not be the same place that is so known and loved,” the book’s press release said. “These stories are common to many of the over 30 million Muslims who call the Midwest home.”
Noah Wolfgang, a literary publicist, said students would have the opportunity to speak with Curtis and ask questions about his new book.
“I think ISD [Iowa State Daily] readers would be interested to hear about this event because it provides an opportunity to learn more about the city where they study and reside,” Wolfgang said.
Curtis will be at 114 Student Innovation Center at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for a book signing and discussion. The event is free and open for everyone to attend. More information can be found here.
