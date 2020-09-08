Dr. Donald Simonson, the chair of the Department of Music and Theatre, has released a statement in response to athletic director Jamie Pollard’s recommendation to indefinitely close the C.Y. Stephens’ Auditorium, as well as cancel the venue’s future shows.
“Stephens Auditorium is vital to the life, work, and mission of the Department of Music and Theatre,” said Simonson. “Stephens is an essential resource for more than 1000 students from majors throughout the University who benefit from the high impact experiences produced there annually by the Department of Music and Theatre.”
He began to explain what is planning to be done in order to keep the arts and entertainment alive at Iowa State University.
“We have shared our concerns regarding the proposed temporary closing of Stephens Auditorium,” said Simonson. “And we are collaborating with Iowa State University administration to ensure that the arts will always have a robust support at the university, and maintain a prominent presence on campus.”
"It would be devastating to the performing arts community in Ames and surrounding areas as well as impacting the University student body," said Tammy Koolbeck, the executive director for the Stephens Center. "We also host the fashion show and several Greek Week events. There is an economic impact as well to the community for all the patrons who travel into Ames for concerts, comedians and university events."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.