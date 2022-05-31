AMES – Douglas Avenue from Eighth to 10th streets will be closed to traffic beginning June 6.
The City of Ames has contracted Manatt's, Inc. to complete improvements to underground utilities and install a new road.
The project will begin with pavement removal, where subcontractor Jet Drain will then start the replacement of storm sewer intakes, sanitary sewer manholes and sanitary sewer spot repairs.
The underground utility improvements are expected to take one to two weeks and, upon completion, will be followed by the installation of a new asphalt road with concrete driveways.
Everyone in the area is encouraged to take note of the construction activity and allow extra travel time as delays may occur. When traveling through this construction area, extra caution should be taken to keep workers safe. The city also asks to keep children and pets away from the construction zone.
The entire project is expected to be complete by July 29.
For more information, contact Hafiz Ibrahim at Abdelhafiz.ibrahim@cityofames.org, or call 515-239-5245. For general construction updates, go to www.CityOfAmes.org/Construction.
