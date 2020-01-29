President Donald Trump is set to host a rally in Des Moines just days ahead of the Iowa caucuses.
The Republican incumbent will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Knapp Center at Drake University, four days before Iowans will take part in Republican and Democratic caucuses. Trump will be joined by Vice President Mike Pence, according to a press release.
Trump has a massive polling advantage over his Republican primary rivals. Though there has not been a publicly released poll of likely Iowa Republican caucusgoers since October, Trump maintains an overwhelming 86 percent lead over his closest rival, former Rep. Joe Walsh in a YouGov survey released Wednesday of likely Republican primary voters nationwide.
On caucus day, Trump’s campaign is set to cover the state with a multitude of campaign surrogates, including Gov. Kim Reynolds, several cabinet secretaries, other Midwestern governors, members of Congress and 26 members of the Iowa General Assembly.
“Our caucus day operation is just a preview of what is to come,” Brad Parscale, Trump 2020 campaign manager, said in a press release. “This will be the strongest, best funded and most organized presidential campaign in history. We are putting the Democrats on notice — good luck trying to keep up with this formidable reelection machine.”
While Trump finished second in the 2016 Iowa Republican caucuses behind Sen. Ted Cruz, Trump easily won the state in the general election. Trump defeated Democratic nominee and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton by more than 9 percent, though a recent poll by Siena College for the New York Times found he leads all his potential Democratic rivals by smaller margins in general election matchups.
The president’s reelection campaign touted Iowa’s strong economy in a press release, claiming his leadership has contributed to Iowa’s unemployment rate falling to the lowest level in years.
“Under President Trump, Iowa’s unemployment rate has fallen to just 2.6 percent, and 22,000 jobs have been added, including 15,000 manufacturing jobs,” Michael Glassner, chief operating officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., said in a press release. “President Trump looks forward to celebrating the good news of the Trump economy and the vast accomplishments of his administration with the Hawkeye State.”
Doors for the event will open at 3 p.m. Those interested may register for up to two tickets on the president’s reelection website at https://www.donaldjtrump.com/events/des-moines-ia-jan-30-2020.
