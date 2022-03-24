Dolce Freddo, a gelato shop located in the Memorial Union, plans to reopen for the summer after shortly closing this semester.
Dolce Freddo initially closed due to staffing relocation issues, according to Karen Rodekamp, director of ISU Dining. The store will not be reopening for the spring semester but is scheduled to be open for summer orientation.
“We had to make some decisions on where to focus our staff, you know, strategic locations that are imperative for the service of our meal plan holders and guests,” Rodekamp said.
The team members met March 1 to discuss plans for reopening.
Dolce Freddo products are still available at Windows dining center and The Roasterie on campus during the closure. The gelato production continues to be maintained by student staff and a full-time staff member.
“We really had to be strategic with where we have our team members, and then we kind of thought we were past [COVID],” Rodekamp said. “Then the staffing challenges came about and we had to regroup again.”
The gelato for the Hub and Windows dining hall is all produced in the Friley building.
Current flavors at The Roasterie and Friley Windows include chocolate, vanilla, stracciatella (Italian chocolate chip) and strawberry sorbet.
Next week they will switch to strawberry lemonade sorbet for the spring season.
For more information about Dolce Freddo, visit the ISU Dining website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.