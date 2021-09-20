Dolce Freddo will be releasing two delicious new flavors Monday.
The new gelato shop is located in the Memorial Union next to Panda Express.
What is gelato? Gelato is a bit different from ice cream. It has lots of cream and milk in it, as opposed to ice cream, which has less cream and milk and has eggs in it. Gelato is extremely flavorful and has a very smooth and creamy texture.
“We use fresh fruit, or we use herbs,” said Amanda Wever, the assistant manager of Dolce Freddo, “to get that kind of flavor profile, so that’s why it’s very flavor intense.”
Every flavor used at Dolce Freddo is natural, with no artificial colors or flavors.
They feature many flavors every day, from classic Italian Stracciatella, which is an Italian chocolate chip, to a Cantaloupe Mint flavor, made from cantaloupes that were grown right on campus. They also have some best-sellers such as Cookies and Cream, Salted Caramel and White Chocolate Mocha.
Dolce Freddo also serves many unique gelato desserts. Their “spaghetti” is vanilla gelato, ran through a press to form spaghetti noodles, with strawberry sauce, toasted coconut flakes and three truffles right on top. They also have nachos, which include their handmade waffle “nacho” chips, three scoops of any flavor gelato, your choice of chocolate or caramel sauce on top and some whipped cream to top it all off. They also have other fun gelato dishes, like a s’mores gelato panini and gelato truffles.
The beautiful design makes this place a destination for everyone to see. Featuring a unique flower wall, Dolce Freddo is a “destination on campus and making it feel like they could compete with any restaurant across the street or downtown Des Moines or Chicago… they don’t make it feel like a college dining experience,” said Karen Rodekamp, assistant director of engagement with ISU Dining.
Pumpkin Pecan and Mulled Apple Cider will be joining the list of amazing flavors on Monday, just in time for fall. Keep your eyes peeled for even more sensational new flavors including Eggnog, Mint Chip and Cocoa Peppermint in the next few months.
Dolce Freddo is open from 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. every day except Saturday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.