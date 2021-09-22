The second event in the Iowa State Daily’s series Daily Dialogue, Coming Out Week, offers a safe space for students to discuss issues pertaining to LGBTQIA+ headed by a group of speakers from a variety of organizations at Iowa State.
Taking place the week before National Coming Out Day, which falls Oct. 11, the event aims to highlight issues within the LGBTQIA+ community that students may be facing.
The event will take place Oct. 6 from 5:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Curtiss 0127. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The event will be free for all students and staff to attend.
The event will also be lived streamed on the Iowa State Daily's Facebook page.
