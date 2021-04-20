This story will continually update as more information develops. Updated as of 7:15 pm.
Derek Chauvin, former Minneapolis police officer, was charged with two counts of murder and manslaughter for his involvement in killing George Floyd, an unarmed Black man.
On May 25, Chauvin, a white man, appeared on video footage using excessive force by pressing Floyd’s neck and head to a Minneapolis street for more than nine minutes as Floyd said “I can’t breathe” before he went unconscious.
Chauvin was found guilty of second degree manslaughter, second degree unintentional murder and third degree murder and faces up to 40 years in prison.
The jury ruled unanimously after 10 hours of deliberation followed by an emotionally tolling three weeks. The length of Chauvin’s sentence will not be decided for multiple weeks, but his sentence could be decades. Following the ruling, Floyd’s brother embraced prosecutor Jerry Blackwell and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.
Since the killing of Floyd, waves of protests have taken the nation as the country's Black and brown communities cry out for justice. After the ruling, Ellison thanked the community for allowing the prosecution proper time to gather evidence for the case.
“That long, painstaking work culminated today,” Ellison said. “I would not call today’s verdict justice, however, because justice requires true restoration, but it is accountability, which is the first step toward justice.”
Ellison encouraged the public to help pass the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act. Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman said the Minnesota legislature must pass a number of bills to make policing fairer and safer for all, especially for Black people.
Iowa State President Wendy Wintersteen released a statement following the trial acknowledging the hurt and anguish faculty and students of color feel. Winterseen said Iowa State remains committed to creating an inclusive environment.
“Let us take this moment to recommit ourselves to what unites us here at Iowa State in common humanity while condemning what is hateful, racist and divisive,” according to Wintersteen's statement. “Many Cyclones may struggle with fears and anxieties. Know that we, and members of our community, stand with you and will support you.”
“This bill is part of George Floyds legacy,” Harris said. “The President and I will continue to erge the Senate to pass this legislation not as a panacea for every problem but as a start.”
Harris called out America’s history of systemic racism and the disproportionate number of Black men in America who undervalued in the economy, criminal justice system and by the nation.
Biden said systemic racism is a stain on the soul of the nation and verdicts like Chauvin’s case are far too rare.
“No one should be above the law and todays verdict sends that message,” Biden said. “It is not enough, we can’t stop here. In order to deliver real change and reform we can and we must do more to reduce the likelihood of a tragedy like this will ever happen and occur again.”
Chair of the Iowa Democrats and state Rep. Ross Wilburn said while he thanks the jury of the court, he can’t help but be reminded of many incidents of police violence that go unheard by the justice system
“One verdict doesn’t make up for the senseless, preventable violence that continues to plague communities across the country,” Wilburn’s release stated.
