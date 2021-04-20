This story will be continually updated as more information develops.
Contributed reporting by Kylee Haueter
Derek Chauvin, former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted of two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter for killing George Floyd, an unarmed Black man.
On May 25, Chauvin, a white man, appeared on video footage using excessive force by pressing Floyd’s neck and head to a Minneapolis street for more than nine minutes. Floyd said “I can’t breathe” multiple times before becoming unconscious.
Chauvin was found guilty of second degree manslaughter, second degree unintentional murder and third degree murder and faces up to 40 years in prison.
The jury ruled unanimously after 10 hours of deliberation followed by an emotionally tolling three weeks. The length of Chauvin’s sentence will not be decided for multiple weeks, but his sentence could be decades. Following the ruling, Floyd’s brother embraced prosecutor Jerry Blackwell and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.
Chair of the Iowa Democrats and state Rep. Ross Wilburn said while he thanks the jury of the court, he can’t help but be reminded of many incidents of police violence that go unheard by the justice system.
“One verdict doesn’t make up for the senseless, preventable violence that continues to plague communities across the country,” according to Wilburn’s release.
Since the killing of Floyd, waves of protests have taken the nation as the country's Black and brown communities cry out for justice. After the ruling, Ellison thanked the community for allowing the prosecution proper time to gather evidence for the case.
“That long, painstaking work culminated today,” Ellison said. “I would not call today’s verdict justice, however, because justice requires true restoration, but it is accountability, which is the first step toward justice.”
Ellison encouraged the public to help pass the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act. Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman said the Minnesota legislature must pass a number of bills to make policing fairer and safer for all, especially for Black people.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz also released a statement following the trial.
"Today's verdict is an important step forward for justice in Minnesota," Walz said in the statement. "The trial is over, but our work has only begun."
"We know that accountability in the courtroom is only the first step. No verdict can bring George back, and my heart is with his family as they continue to grieve his loss. Minnesota mourns with you, and we promise the pursuit of justice for George does not end today," he said.
Walz called for systematic police reform to prevent this from happening again.
"Too many Black people have lost—and continue to lose— their lives at the hands of law enforcement in our state," he said. "Our communities of color cannot go on like this. Our police officers cannot go on like this. Our state simply cannot go on like this. And the only way it will change is through systematic reform."
April 20, 2021
Iowa State's Office of the President released a statement following the trial acknowledging the hurt and anguish faculty and students of color feel.
The statement was endorsed by Iowa State President Wendy Wintersteen, Senior Vice President Jonathan Wickert, Senior Vice President for Student Affairs Toyia Younger and Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Reginald Stewart.
“The weeks and months that preceded today’s verdict have been difficult and traumatic for many in our community, as headlines mounted of other Black lives lost, incidents of racially charged violence and raw emotions, along with scenes of families and communities in anguish," the statement said. "Around the world, George Floyd’s death has reverberated, causing many people and communities to stop and examine this tragic moment more fully and seek pathways to healing and reform."
“In the faces of many of our students, faculty and staff, especially those of color, we have seen the hurt, anguish and pain of dealing with these incidents. Their feelings are rooted in the recognition that this possibly could have been their father, mother, brother or sister — or even themselves. Many have told us that the weight of processing it all has been emotionally exhausting. Their fears are real and their pain is real," it said.
The statement encouraged readers to show compassion towards members of the community and the country.
“Our feelings and thoughts of healing are especially with our Black students, faculty and staff on campus and the Black community in the City of Ames and beyond,"
The statement also mentioned the killing of Daunte Wright by Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter earlier in April and the Twin Cities residents "reliving the trauma of last year."
“Each of us will process today’s verdict and its aftermath according to our lived experiences. We fervently hope that what happens next brings us closer to peace and healing, and a betterment of the collective good. We hope what comes next brings us closer to greater understanding of the challenges that remain to be overcome," it said.
Iowa State University remains committed to creating a "welcoming and inclusive environment for every single person" and "look to our Principles of Community to strengthen our resolve, reminding us of our aspirational values that make possible empathy, cooperation and respect," the statement continued.
“Let us take this moment to recommit ourselves to what unites us here at Iowa State in common humanity, while condemning what is hateful, racist and divisive. Many Cyclones may struggle with fears and anxieties. Know that we, and members of our community, stand with you and will support you.”
The entire statement can be found on the Office of the President website.
Vice President Kamala Harris called out America’s history of systemic racism and the disproportionate number of Black men in America who are undervalued in the economy, criminal justice system and by the nation.
“This bill is part of George Floyd's legacy,” Harris said. “The president and I will continue to urge the Senate to pass this legislation, not as a panacea for every problem but as a start.”
President Joe Biden said systemic racism is a stain on the soul of the nation, and verdicts like Chauvin’s case are far too rare.
“No one should be above the law, and today's verdict sends that message,” Biden said. “It is not enough, we can’t stop here. In order to deliver real change and reform, we can and we must do more to reduce the likelihood of a tragedy like this will ever happen and occur again.”
