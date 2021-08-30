Deb Marquart shared excerpts of her new book focused on exile and belonging at the semester’s first Monologue Monday yesterday on the steps of Parks Library.
“‘The Night We Landed on the Moon’ is a collection of essays. They are essays that I’ve probably written over the last twenty years,” Marquart said.
Marquart, a distinguished professor of liberal arts and sciences at Iowa State by day and a passionate band member turned author by night, began her presentation by singing songs, some of her own creation, to her acoustic guitar. Her melodies and haunting lyrics of the songs set the stage for Marquart to introduce her latest work, “The Night We Landed on the Moon: Essays Between Exile and Belonging.”
“This book,’The Night We Landed on the Moon,’ is less focused because each essay has its own purpose and approach,” Marquart said. “Every piece in this book is different.”
Marquart detailed how some of the essays are whimsical and silly, like the one she shared aloud titled “13 Ways of Looking at the Weather.” The excerpts Marquart shared from this essay focused on a vast range of experiences and stories about the weather, from comical stories she’s heard from her students, to her experience of driving right into the middle of a storm without it ever consuming her.
While her book includes lighthearted stories like this one, Marquart also said she draws inspiration for her work from feelings of loss and want.
“Many writers start writing because of a sense of loss or separation from something, and language steps in to fill the void,” Marquart said.
For Marquart, this sense of loss stems from her home, a small, remote town in North Dakota. She then detailed that her family, composed of immigrants from Russia, were intent on staying in North Dakota for the rest of their lives, but she was passionate about wanting to leave and never return.
“A lot of my writing addresses this issue of wanting to flee home and make your own life out in the world versus wanting to belong to someplace and belong to some people,” Marquart said.
According to her, while each essay in “The Night We Landed on the Moon” is unique, this tension and balance of exile and belonging is what ties the book together.
Marquart’s work also focuses on what you experience after wanting to leave a place so badly and how the place continues to haunt you no matter how far away you travel.
“As you go out in the world and make your new life, the place you came from, [the place] that you remember, starts to dissolve. Pieces of it start to chip away and disappear,” Marquart said. “It makes sense that when you feel the place you’re from dissolving away through time, my instinct has been to write more about it.”
She continued to state that while her rural hometown has been a cause of rebellion and wanting to escape, she continues to find inspiration from it.
“I keep finding new ways to write about the place where I’m from,” Marquart said. “So it turns out I thought it was the most boring place in the world, but it’s actually warranted a lifetime of study.”
Marquart also said that the book offers many other perspectives and experiences. For example, Marquart said multiple essays take on the perspective of herself as a child attending Catholic school while other essays focus on her many travels and the poetics of writing.
Marquart ended her presentation with more acoustic songs, this set including a take on Mose Allison’s jazz music and a cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” After the event, Marquart left her audience with a gentle “Thank you so much” and a newfound appreciation for storytelling.
After Marquart’s book launch in October, you can purchase “The Night We Landed on the Moon: Essays Between Exile and Belonging” everywhere.
