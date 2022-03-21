The historical significance of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination for the U.S. Supreme Court was in the focus of the opening statements on the Senate Judiciary Hearing’s first day Monday.
Sen. Richard Durbin (D-IL) emphasized Judge Jackson’s historical role if she was confirmed. Durbin said that in more than 230 years, the Supreme Court had 1115 justices, with only two of them being men of color and five of them being women, including one woman of color.
“You, Judge Jackson, can be the first. It’s not easy being first. Often, you have to be the best; in some ways the bravest,” he also said.
“This is not a normal day for America,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said. “We have never had this moment before.”
Irrespective of party alignment, many senators acknowledged that Jackson’s nomination will have a historical impact. Afterwards, some Republican senators showed their concern.
“Our Democratic colleagues want our Supreme Court to be anti-democratic. Our Democratic colleagues get frustrated with the democratic process,” Sen. Ted Cruz (D-TX) said.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (D-SC) also showed agitation about the hearing’s perception.
“It’s about ‘we’re all racist’ if we ask hard questions,” he said.
In their opening statement, Cruz and other senators referred to the confirmation hearings of Justice Brett Kavanaugh in which he was responding to questions about alleged accusations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct.
“This will not be a political ‘circus',” Cruz said. “No one is going to inquire your teenage dating habits.”
In her own opening statement, Jackson thanked members of her family, as well as her mentors, including Justice Stephen Breyer. Breyer is going to step down at the end of the term, leaving the open seat in the supreme court.
“It is extremely humbling to be considered for Justice Breyer’s seat, and I know that I could never fill his shoes,” Jackson said. “But if confirmed, I would hope to carry on his spirit.”
Jackson also clarified her approach on being a judge.
“I evaluate the facts, and I interpret and apply the law to the facts and the case before me without fear or favor, consistent with my judicial oath,” she said.
To Alyannah Buhman, a senior majoring in criminal justice, this declaration stood out.
“In her past judicial opinions, her message is transparent and her thoughts are clear,” Buhman said. “It is reaffirming to see she plans to stick to that role even as a Supreme Court Justice.”
Buhman also said there will be social implications if Jackson is confirmed.
“I think that will be such a powerful statement, proving that people of color, especially women of color, have a place in traditionally patriarchal roles,” she said.
The hearings continue until Thursday.
