From Buffalo Grove, Illinois, and sophomore in management information services, Daniel Eisenstein is running to represent the student body of Iowa State as its Student Government vice president.
Eisenstein is running for vice president together with Luke Barnes, a candidate for president, on a platform of financial accountability, streamlining bureaucracy, sustainability and transparency.
“Growing up, I was always intrigued with civics and our governmental networks,” Eisenstein said. “I primarily ended up coming to Iowa State University because I have grandparents who live in Ames, and I have been coming here for as long as I can remember. I also love how many different activities and organizations there are for each student. There really is something for everyone.”
Eisenstein suggested an idea for creating a more sustainable campus by integrating natural prairie grasses south of Parks Library.
“Our platform revolves around four points: financial accountability, streamlining bureaucracy, sustainability and transparency,” Eisenstein said. “These are abstract goals, but we have concrete examples of how we would achieve them. For example, regarding sustainability, we would love to take a block of grass south of the library and replace it with natural prairie grasses, similar to that which is north of Science Hall. Not only would it look beautiful, but it would be great for different animal species, be a good resource for learning and be inexpensive, or possibly even cost-negative with less lawn grass to maintain. It would be a good reminder of what was here only a few hundred years ago.”
Eisenstein said he believed that the biggest issue facing students at Iowa State is financial accountability.
“I think the single biggest issue that [faces] students is financial accountability,” Eisenstein said. “As every student pays 38 [dollars] to student government per semester, my running mate [and I] want to make certain that every cent is spent responsibly. We also want to see to making the budgets and expenditures for each ISU department publicly available and accessible without needing to ask.”
Eisenstein has never been an elected member of Student Government, but he said that he would be honored to be able to ensure that it is functioning in the best interest of all students on campus.
Additionally, Eisenstein described the important traits of a leader in his eyes.
“I think the most important character traits in any leader are patience, respect and open-mindedness,” Eisenstein said. “Everyone has a story to tell, and everyone has an opinion to share. The only way to ensure everyone is willing and able to speak their mind is with patience, respect and open-mindedness.”
Eisenstein will be one of the three vice-presidential candidates in the debate. The debate will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Cardinal Room of the Memorial Union.
