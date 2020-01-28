Gov. Kim Reynolds named a Johnson County woman to the Iowa Supreme Court on Tuesday, filling the seat that was vacant following the November death of former Chief Justice Mark Cady.
Reynolds announced her appointment of Dana Oxley of Swisher, Iowa who currently practices with the Shuttleworth & Ingersoll law firm in Cedar Rapids and is an adjunct law professor at the University of Iowa College of Law.
Oxley is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in accounting, and received a law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law in 1998, according to state judicial nomination commission and office of the governor joint judicial application documents. She is Reynolds’ third appointment to the Iowa Supreme Court in the almost three-years she has been governor.
Oxley served a one-year and then career clerkship with Judge David Hansen on the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, according to her application.
“I initially worked for Shuttleworth & Ingersoll from September 1999 to January 2001, following a one-year clerkship with Judge David R. Hansen on the United State Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit,” Oxley said in her application. “I left Shuttleworth to return to Judge Hansen’s chambers as a career clerk in 2001. I re-joined Shuttleworth & Ingersoll when Judge Hansen retired in 2011.”
In her application, Oxley said she grew up on a farm in southwest Iowa and was raised by parents who instilled a strong work ethic in her.
“I learned early, and by example, to have compassion for others, to respect my elders, to take responsibility for my actions, to see the positive in any situation, and to never complain about a problem but to look for a solution,” Oxley said in the application. “My daily chores included not only house chores, but also feeding horses and mucking stalls. I broke ice on frozen water tanks, cared for sick calves through the night, and picked up hay bales in the heat of the day to beat the storm.”
The governor praised Oxley’s Iowa farm-background and legal experience in a press release.
“Dana Oxley is an exceptional lawyer with a uniquely Iowa story,” Reynolds said in a press release. “She will be a valuable new addition to the Iowa Supreme Court. I look forward to watching her serve Iowans in this important role for years to come.”
