The next entry in the Iowa State Daily’s Daily Dialogues series, Voter Rights and Registration aims to be an informative panel-based discussion surrounding one of our greatest civic duties: voting.
Taking place Nov. 10, experts in the topic will discuss the importance of voting in many aspects though mainly surrounding the topic of rights and registration as college students. With November being the main election-orientated month and nationwide elections this year, like midterms and presidential elections, now is as good a time as ever to get versed in your rights as a voter for the future.
The event will be held 5:45-6:30 Wednesday, Nov. 10 at Curtiss 0127. Doors open at 5:30.
The event is free for all to attend and will be streamed on the Daily’s Facebook page.
