In an announcement following a change in policy from the Transport Safety Administration (TSA), CyRide will no longer require masks on buses effective immediately.
The announcement from CyRide came this morning at 8:00 a.m. following suit with TSA after a court ruling by Federal Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa.
Mask mandates on public transportation had originally been extended through May 3 but was struck down after Judge Mizelle had cited the Center for Disease Control (CDC) had not provided a sufficient reason in extending the mandate.
Masks are not required on public transportation anymore, but CyRide encourages riders to wear one if they chose so and reminds passengers and employees to remain home if they are sick.
