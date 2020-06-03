There are six candidates running for State Senator for District 24, the primary on June 2 will determine who is the Democratic candidate and who is the Republican candidate running for election in November.
The Democratic candidates are Cynthia Paschen and Keith Puntenney. The Republican candidates are Todd Rasmussen, Joshua Dyer, Jesse Green and Chad Behn.
Paschen won the Democratic nominee with a total of 445 votes.
District 24 includes Boone, Greene, Hamilton, Story and Webster counties.
The State Senator for District 24 is currently held by Republican Sen. Jerry Behn, who is serving his sixth term. Behn announced his plans earlier this year to retire from the Iowa Senate.
Paschen has volunteered with Mary Greeley Hospice since 1998. Important issues for Paschen are health care, education and bringing new jobs to Iowa.
Puntenney first ran for State Senator in 2016 against Jerry Behn and lost. Key issues for Puntenny were the protection of farming, education and jobs, according to Ballotpedia, along with advocating for business tax credit reform.
Rasmussen won the Republican nominee with a total of 164 votes.
Rasmussen is the co-chair of the Boone County GOP Central Committee.
“I will lead and stand firm on my strong Conservative-Christian beliefs,” Rasmussen said on the Boone County Republicans website.
Green is a fifth-generation Iowan. Green is a member of the Webster County Farm Bureau board and was elected Dayton Rodeo and Celebration Committee and became the youngest chairman of Dayton Rodeo.
Key issues Dyer said he believes in are defending Iowan's gun rights, supporting pro-life, education and health care.
“The reason I am running is the same reason I went into education, I want to make a difference, and serving in the legislature puts me in a position to do so,” Dyer said on Boone County Republicans website.
Behn was elected in 2016 as the Boone County Supervisor. An important issue for Behn is the tax structure.
“I am running to keep improving the tax structure as a whole at the State level,” Behn said on the Boone County Republicans website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.