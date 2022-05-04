Iowa State University is currently investigating multiple allegations of hazing and reported concerns related to the Men’s Cyclone Hockey Club.
In response to the allegations against the club, Iowa State has suspended all of the men's team activities including practice, meetings, competition, recruiting and other activities.
According to a press release released Wednesday from the university, "The university’s investigation will focus on team hazing as well as the club’s finances, organizational structure and oversight by Recreation Services."
Cyclone Hockey is not affiliated with Iowa State Athletics and is a club team, with a total of three men’s teams. Once the investigation is concluded, Iowa State will work with team representatives on a plan to restructure the club to align with other sport clubs in Recreation Services.
According to the release, the investigation of Cyclone Hockey "is separate and unrelated to the university’s ongoing health and safety review of all sport clubs and proposed recommendations for a sport club policy."
This story will be updated with more information.
