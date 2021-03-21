Content Warning: Sexual Assault
Early afternoon on March 21, the ISU Department of Campus Safety sent out a campuswide crime warning regarding a sexual assault on campus.
The sexual assault took place March 21 in Buchanan Hall. The victim reported that the perpetrator was an acquaintance.
The email sent out by the university noted that the only person responsible for the sexual assault is the perpetrator, and all sexual misconduct is treated seriously by Iowa State.
Confidential and local advocacy services are available 24/7 through the Assault Care Center Extending Shelter and Support. You can access these services at http://www.assaultcarecenter.org/ or 515-292-5378. Information regarding sexual misconduct and/or sexual assault, including resources, can be accessed at http://www.dso.iastate.edu/sexualmisconduct/.
