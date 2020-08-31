Positive cases of COVID-19 continue to increase with an additional 490 cases reported.
The new cases bring the total positive number to 63,213. Two more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported which makes the total deaths 1,112.
Eleven individuals in Story County tested positive and no new deaths were reported.
One out of five Iowans have been tested at this point. Of those who have tested positive, 46,663 have recovered.
The fluctuations in numbers is due to the Iowa Department of Public Health changing the way the test results are reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.