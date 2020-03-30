Editor's Note: This article was updated with new information following Gov. Kim Reynolds' 2:30 p.m. press conference.
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 88 more positive cases of COVID-19, making a total of 424 positive cases in Iowa.
“Today starts the fourth week since Iowa’s first coronavirus cases were confirmed, and the reality is that the end is yet not in sight,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds in a facebook live conference.
There have been a total of 6,162 negative tests conducted, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
“One of our tough challenges continues to be the national shortage of PPE, personal protection equipment," Reynolds said. "Without adequate PPE like masks, gowns, and face shields that serve as a barrier between a provider and a patient with COVID-19, our health care professionals are risking their own health to serve those who are sick and we must do everything we can to protect them.”
According to IDPH, two deaths were reported of Iowans with COVID-19 on the night of March 29. One death was from an elderly adult from Linn County and the other an elderly adult from Washington County. Elderly adults are classified as 81 years old or older.
According to IDPH, the location and ages of the newly reported 88 cases are:
- Audubon County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Benton County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Cerro Gordo County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Clinton County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Crawford County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Dallas County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Dubuque County, 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Guthrie County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Iowa County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Jackson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Jasper County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Johnson County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
- Jones County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Linn County, 9 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years), 6 elderly adults (81+)
- Monona County, 1 child (0-17 years), 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Muscatine County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Polk County, 2 children (0-17 years), 2 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Scott County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
- Shelby County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Gov. Kim Reynolds will address the public during a press conference at 2:30 p.m. March 30. The livestream can be found on the governor's Facebook page. The press conference will be posted after as well.
A 24-hour public hotline for Iowans has been established for questions regarding COVID-19. It can be accessed by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
