There have been an additional 403 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, reaching a total of 11,457 cases.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 13 additional deaths, for a total of 243 statewide. 3,809 additional people have been tested for COVID-19, for a total of 70,261 tests.
Of those that have tested positive, an additional 328 cases have recovered, for a total of 4,685 total recoveries.
Gov. Kim Reynolds did hosting a press conference due to Vice President Mike Pence’s visit in Des Moines May 8.
