Iowa State is partnering with American Red Cross to host its biannual blood drive from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 6-8 at CY Stephens Auditorium.
Each individual who donates blood will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test as well as a free T-shirt. Antibody testing can tell you if you’ve had COVID-19 in the past. If these antibodies are present, donating blood and plasma can help provide treatment to those fighting COVID-19 and can also be used to study community transmission and spread.
“Blood donation is extremely important, now more than ever with the current state of the world,” according to the email sent out to Iowa State students.
Those interested in signing up to donate can do so on the Red Cross website. Type in “Cyclones” or “50014” in the box in the top-right corner and select a date and time that work best for you.
Information about eligibility, plasma donation and information for new donors can also be found on the website.
