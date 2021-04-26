The Cyclone Student Health Center announced Monday that they are now able to split the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine without having to remain on campus.
Last Friday, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lifted the temporary pause on distributing the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. As such, Iowa State will now resume the use of Johnson and Johnson.
Vaccines through Iowa State will be offered this week from Tuesday, April 29 through Friday, April 30.
Students can choose which vaccine, Johnson and Johnson or Pfizer, they would like when they register beforehand. If students choose Pfizer, they must receive their second dose three weeks after the first dose whether students are on campus or not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.