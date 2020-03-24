The Iowa Department of Public Health said a person who tested positive for the disease caused by novel coronavirus died March 24, the first death associated with the disease in the state, according a press release from the governor's office.
"Our hearts are heavy with the first loss of an Iowan to COVID-19,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds in a statement. “The thoughts and prayers of our state are with the family during this difficult time. I continue to urge all Iowans to protect their health and the health of others, especially older individuals and those with chronic health conditions who are most at risk. We all have a role to play in limiting the spread of this virus."
The individual was between the age of 61 and 80 and was a resident of Dubuque County, according to a press release.
As of March 24, 124 people were confirmed to have tested positive for the disease in the state and 18 were hospitalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.