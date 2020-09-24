An additional 729 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of total positive cases to 83,583 statewide. Another six COVID-19 related deaths were reported.
In Story County, 46 additional individuals tested positive, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 3,388. No new deaths were reported in the county.
The Iowa Department of Public Health has reported a total of 1,299 COVID-19 related deaths in Iowa.
