An additional 591 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Six additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours as well.
Out of 510,522 COVID-19 tests, 47,728 tests have come back positive (9.3 positivity rate) since the start of the pandemic.
A total of 912 deaths have been reported in Iowa since March. 36,527 recovery cases have been reported in that time frame as well.
An additional 14 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Story County in the last 24 hours and no new deaths have been reported in the county.
Story County has reported 1,145 positive COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
A total of 223 patients are currently hospitalized because of COVID-19 and 33 of them were admitted in the last 24 hours. 65 patients are currently in the ICU.
